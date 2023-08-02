At a recent meeting of the Fall Creek Township advisory board in southwestern Madison County, attendees were asked to raise a hand if they favored a proposed merger with the town of Pendleton.
No hands were raised.
The proposal, as is so often the case around Indiana, has sparked anger among some who live in the township but outside of town limits.
Admittedly, township residents have benefited from the nearby town. In the mid-1970s, the Pendleton Parks Department expanded its service area and tax base to include all of Fall Creek Township. Fire protection for township residents has been improved with a consolidated fire territory.
Some mergers have worked; some don’t get beyond talking points.
Yorktown was successful in merging with Mount Pleasant Township in Delaware County. Zionsville had a large voting majority favoring consolidation with the growing Eagle and Union townships (and later with Perry Township). But Greenwood never got voters to go along with a merger with White River Township; the same was true when Bargersville tried.
Relatively complicated, yet sometimes flexible, paths can lead to achieve consolidation. They involve having a detailed fiscal plan, public forums, resolutions by elected officials and a public referendum. Without those, residents rightfully should question the intent of a municipality seeking a wider tax base.
Quite simply, many in unincorporated areas see consolidation as an intrusive government reaching into their wallets.
Two concerns always accompany mergers:
• How much will it add to the property owner’s tax bill?
• What do the merging residents get in return?
Before even moving forward on this proposal, Pendleton town officials must be forthright in tackling those two issues with transparency and honesty.
As of July 12, the township advisory board planned to write a letter saying they had no interest in merging with Pendleton. That doesn’t guarantee an end to the debate. That won’t happen until voters hold their elected township officials accountable.
It’s too early for many to take sides here. It’s not too early, however, to start asking questions about consolidation.