The calendar years of 2020 and 2021 were difficult all the way around.
With the COVID-19 pandemic raging, families, businesses and organizations suffered.
Local government was no different. Employees got sick, others worked remotely. In some cases, tax revenue declined and, with new health and safety protocols to follow, services were more difficult to provide.
But if the test of character is response to setbacks, local communities are passing with flying colors. In every city and town across Madison County, impressive public improvement projects and other initiatives are breathing new life into downtowns and neighborhoods.
At the Madison County Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the County luncheon Nov. 10 at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in Anderson, local government leaders highlighted positive changes.
Here’s a selection of just a few:
• Elwood has used American Rescue Plan money to drill new wells and increase water capacity, which will be a key to economic development in the years ahead. Elwood has also revitalized a local golf course, making it the centerpiece of a new housing development.
• Pendleton has integrated long-range planning for targeted residential and commercial “smart growth,” according to Town Manager Scott Reske.
• In Anderson, water treatment upgrades, road improvements and updated police and fire equipment will be selling points for economic development. According to Mayor Tom Broderick, the city has attracted nearly $650 million in business investment over the past half dozen years, creating about 1,600 jobs.
• Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad touts his city’s emphasis on improved technology, including additions of a drone and body cameras for police officers to enhance officer safety and reduce emergency response times.
These advancements and many others inspire confidence that local communities will continue to rise to challenges posed by health concerns, changing technology, economic conditions and a multitude of other factors.