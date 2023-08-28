An important responsibility of being a public board member is to clearly explain to the community the rationale behind your decisions.
Otherwise, the public will often be perplexed or confused about your perspective and, by extension, about decisions made by the board itself.
Elected officials are sometimes hesitant to explain themselves and their positions. Sometimes, they’re worried about offending others. Sometimes they’re simply worried about saying too much and exposing themselves to criticism.
But that’s what you sign up for when you run for office.
In this case, we’re writing about members of the Anderson Community Schools Board of Trustees. Carrie Bale, a member of the board resigned to take a teaching position in the school system, leaving it to the remaining six members to choose a replacement to her board term, which ends in December 2024.
The board narrowed the field of candidates to two, George Salinas and Tariea Goehring. In mid-August, the board split its vote on which candidate to select, with Patrick Hill, Holly Renz and Mandy Webb supporting Salinas and Robert “Bucky” Bookhart, Joanna Collette and Ken Hodson voting for Goehring.
In a way, it’s refreshing when a board that often votes unanimously actually split on an important decision, indicating that board members are willing to think independently and not merely follow the herd.
Here’s the problem: While supporters of Salinas readily revealed at the August meeting their reasons for backing him, the three board members who voted for Goehring had little to say.
First the Salinas supporters.
Renz: “He will hit the ground running. He will represent the Latino community and understands the challenges of Latino students.”
Webb: “He will bring ideas to the table to move ACS forward. He will be a great representative for our fastest-growing minority population.”
Hill: “He has board experience, leadership ability and judgment on budget issues.”
Now, the Goehring supporters.
Bookhart: “I know the person I’m supporting.”
That’s it.
Collette and Hodson didn’t speak on behalf of Goehring, a former ACS teacher, at the meeting.
They could have said that her years of classroom experience bring an important perspective to the board, if that’s the case. They could have said that she’s deeply invested in the school corporation, if indeed she is. They could have said she has a special gift with budgets or organization or something else, whatever that might be.
Bookhart at least offered an opinion. But knowing someone isn’t enough to justify voting to add them to the board. What, specifically, does he know about her that makes her the better candidate?
Thanks to Renz, Hill and Webb, we know more about what Salinas could contribute.
He’s an experienced school board member, currently sitting on the board of Anderson Preparatory Academy. As a Latino, he offers an important perspective, given that roughly 15% of ACS students are Hispanic.
Currently, the board has no Hispanic members and only one person of color, Bookhart. The ACS population is nearly 50% students of color.
Because the board deadlocked on the vote, the decision of whom to select now lies with local judges, who couldn’t possibly know the school system’s needs as well as the board does.
That’s unfortunate, especially given that ACS stakeholders have no idea why half the board supported one of the candidates over the other.