As the characteristics of Indiana cities vary, so do municipal budgets and the amount of money needed to effectively operate government in a downturn.
Those downturns can include a decline in tax revenues, a recession, an unanticipated costly expense or a pandemic.
Funds that are used to stabilize and pay for operations during those rough times are often called rainy day funds. They are surplus tax dollars. Though there is no set limit on rainy day funds, they are often held to below 25% of a total budget or about three months’ worth of expenses.
Unlike a family’s rainy day savings — maybe readying for a new computer or car — taxpayers aren’t always keen on letting a municipality add exponentially to its stabilization fund.
We don’t want money funneled into departments that claim to be besieged by workloads but are actually poorly managed. And we don’t want raises to go to public employees without action to eliminate obsolete jobs to cover the pay increases.
On the other hand, we don’t want the money sitting idle and burning a hole in officials’ pockets.
The Madison County Council recently transferred $1.1 million from the general fund into the rainy day silo, bringing that total to $9.7 million. That’s about 23% of the nearly $41 million for the county’s budget for 2023. It’s perhaps not out of line but it is nearing a limit that should be watched by elected officials and voters.
Madison County taxpayers shouldn’t expect to see a cap placed on how much goes into planning for the future. Indiana state government has no cap but ties rainy day deposits into fluctuations in the budget. Reserve dollars should likely be tied into revenue volatility. But in a stable economy, officials should set baseline levels for revenue fluctuations.
While some fluctuations are hard to predict, this volatility is part of the transparency that elected officials need to explain to the public. Setting guidelines for withdrawing funds and for then restoring them wouldn’t hurt.
There also needs to be clear explanations to the public when council members consider shifting surpluses into the pockets of county employees. That move is often seen as a payback for political service.
In all, any budget derived from taxes has to be monitored. And tracking public money should fall on elected officials as well as voters and taxpayers.
Rainy day monies can become slush funds. It’s up to all of us to be sure those dollars are used to benefit the citizens who pay the taxes.