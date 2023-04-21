Back in 1987, J-Bar Metals, a company in Richmond, was accused of releasing “fugitive dust” clouds by using a front-end loader to move piles of raw metal into a hopper. Residents had complained about the drifting clouds.
At the time, the company compacted cast-iron fragments into briquets. IDEM cited J-Bar for air pollution violations and was told to come up with a corrective plan.
By 1988, the company had been purchased and renamed Arnold Alloy Products. Residents again contacted the EPA, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the local health department.
Wrote one neighbor: “We don’t seem to get any answers from anyone and the problem just keeps on going worse.”
By 1989, residents told Richmond officials that yellow gunk was settling on their homes.
By the end of 2013, owner Seth Smith had been asked to determine what was inside two semitrailers at the site. The trucks contained unused automobile liquids such as cleaners and additives. They were to be shipped to Ohio but had been diverted to the Richmond industrial site.
By 2014, the company had become a plastics recycler named My-Way Trading.
By November 2015, My-Way or Diversified Green Solutions, as state records also show, was fined $10,200 for the trailer situation. The firm could still operate but was instructed to make sure waste was properly documented.
By 2021, the company’s business certificate had been revoked by the Indiana secretary of state. The business owner had not filed a required annual report, according to state records.
Yet My-Way Trading was still operating.
Around 2:30 p.m. on April 11, 2023, two warehouses containing shredded plastic erupted in flames; the site was leveled.
By 8 p.m., Environmental Protection Agency crews and local responders had set up air monitoring equipment as smoke billowed east toward Ohio. The speed of the response may have been a reaction to the seeming lack of urgency on the other side of Ohio when a train derailed Feb. 3, eliciting serious health concerns.
My-Way became another reason why people don’t have confidence in the Indiana Department of Environmental Management or the EPA.
A cursory look at the EPA’s website might have caused residents to think there was nothing environmentally upsetting about the My-Way brownfield site, although there were higher than average levels of lead paint. And information on the website had not been updated since April 13, 2020.
EPA did provide daily updates — once debris was falling from the sky.
Yet nearly three years to the 2020 date, My-Way neighbors encountered their worst fear. The company was still in operation. All it took was a spark to ignite its toxic contents. Anyone living within a half-mile of the blaze was asked to evacuate.
The EPA collected debris from three schools in Richmond and one in Ohio. Day cares and city parks were also being examined.
More than 30 years after initial complaints, neighboring houses were covered in smoke and soot. A low level of benzene — a colorless or light yellow liquid — had been detected.
The seriousness of residents’ fears was mostly ignored during those three decades. Hoosiers’ faith in environmental protection agencies — note the protection element — is certainly in question.