In the opening section of the high school student handbook for South Madison Community Schools, there is pronouncement that any form of discrimination or harassment can be devastating for students.
In one of the longest sentences in any handbook, the nondiscrimination section states, “As such, the School Board does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including transgender status, sexual orientation and gender identity), disability, age, religion, military status, ancestry, or genetic information which are classes protected by Federal and/or State law (collectively “Protected Classes”) occurring in the Corporation’s educational opportunities, programs, and/or activities … ”
Is the reference to federal and state laws a reference point for students to use or is it a tacit admission that the corporation is forced to appear to be inclusive? We hope it’s the former.
Later the handbook notes that the district values “the individual differences in students’ backgrounds, abilities and goals.”
Over the years, South Madison schools have grown in awareness of social issues, notably in protecting students from harassment that occurs through online attacks. Such awareness and acceptance of individual differences helps to provide a safe learning environment.
As a way to embrace student interests, Pendleton Heights High School has various clubs promoting cultural awareness, art appreciation and helping youth with intellectual and developmental disabilities. There is not a club supporting gay, lesbian, bisexual, nonbinary and transgender students; there is a Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA), which met once this school year before Sept. 22. The alliance is approved by the school principal, but it cannot fundraise on school property or publicize meetings on a school radio station or bulletin board.
As result, on Sept. 22, alliance supporters and the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed a federal lawsuit against the school district and high school alleging the alliance should be allowed the same access to school facilities, lines of communication and opportunities that clubs have.
For those who scoff at giving GSA its club status, it’s not enough to say that these students should be simply satisfied in receiving permission to meet. Nor can opposition be founded on the fact that GSA formed, stopped meeting and just restarted again.
And please don’t ask whether a GSA club would open up clubs for “fringe” groups.
In Indianapolis Pike High School lists more than 30 clubs including a Gay/Straight Alliance, American Muslims of Pike and Black History Club. Among its clubs, Goshen High School has offered a Gay Straight Alliance since 2017. One might think they all help promote students’ understanding of one another.
The Pendleton Heights GSA supporters want recognition equal to other clubs. They are at a critical age of self-awareness and finding ways to address challenges. Designation as a club harms no one.
Maybe a federal lawsuit is what school officials are seeking. Maybe they want an outside legal source to order them to allow such clubs.
But if they’re waiting on a judicial process that could outlast high school seniors, then the administration should recognize that is not the way to affirm gender awareness. Or more importantly, the administration should proceed and designate GSA a club if it truly wants to respect students and show that it does not discriminate.
