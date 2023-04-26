Opinions differ on the value of bringing solar farms to Madison County.
County planning director Larry Strange responded appropriately by hosting a series of meetings this month to gather public input before drafting a solar ordinance. Three-hour sessions were held in Lapel, Anderson, Alexandria and Pendleton.
Concerns voiced included property value impact, long-term environmental impact and the the loss of prime farm land.
“There are a lot of concerns about a large project and the long-term effects of the solar panels,” Strange said. “There are also concerns about the overall economic impact of taking some of the best land in the world for farming.”
Often it can be difficult to separate legitimate concerns from unfounded rumors, but that is the task before the county in drafting an ordinance. It is incumbent upon county planners to do their homework and become as informed as possible on all the issues pertaining to solar farms, communicate that information to concerned residents, and draft an ordinance that is in the best interest of the county.
One resident expressed a concern about solar panels becoming flying debris in a tornado, a scary thought for anyone whose property is adjacent to a solar farm.
According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, solar panels are extremely unlikely to be damaged by hurricanes or tornadoes, because they’re designed with an aerodynamic shape that makes them very stable even in strong winds.
Strange’s goal is to present the draft ordinance to the Madison County Planning Commission by July with an eye on adoption by the end of the year.
We commend Strange for soliciting public input and recommend that every concern be taken seriously in the drafting of the new ordinance.
Transparency and open communication are both key to good local leadership.