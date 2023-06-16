Donald J. Trump is facing a court battle that is unprecedented for a former U.S. president.
This is not his first legal battle, and he seems to have a way of slipping out of even the worst. As the old saying goes, he can fall in … something … and come out smelling like roses.
A New York jury indicted him for falsifying business records pertaining to an alleged payment of hush money to pornographic film actor Stormy Daniels, who claims Trump had an affair with her.
Trump denied these allegations but acknowledged reimbursing his lawyer, Michael Cohen, who paid Daniels.
Now he is involved in federal court hearings over alleged mishandling of classified documents, a case that the former president has dubbed a political “witch hunt.”
Trump, for his part, seemed all too happy to turn his Florida court appearance into a campaign event, encouraging supporters to gather outside the courthouse and even stopping for a few pictures with fans.
Meanwhile, a prosecutor in Georgia is investigating the possibility that Trump and others acted illegally when attempting to overturn his defeat in that state’s 2020 presidential vote.
A major focus of that investigation is Trump’s phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021, in which he asked Raffensperger to “find” 11,000 votes to change the results of the 2020 election.
The U.S. Justice Department has an investigation ongoing into Trump’s connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. Charges recommended by the House Committee to investigate Jan. 6 are corruption of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and inciting or aiding an insurrection.
It may seem like Mr. Trump’s chickens are coming home to roost, but the former president has earned himself a reputation for coming out of scandals virtually unscathed. Supporters and critics alike have nicknamed him “Teflon Don,” a title originally given to Mafia boss John Gotti after several trials resulted in acquittals.
The outcomes of these cases should not be swayed by popularity, fame, position or wealth.
An ostensibly American principle is that no one is above the law. Those officials who are tasked with investigating or prosecuting the former president should faithfully do their duty to the best of their ability and allow the facts to speak for themselves.