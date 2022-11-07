Tuesday’s midterm election will be, in almost every way, more important than the 2020 election.
Yes, the country’s top executive position, president, was decided that year in a runaway for Joe Biden, who won the popular vote by nearly 7 million and took 57% of the electoral vote.
But in 2000, there were no races for some key local positions, such as sheriff.
This year’s ballot in Madison County is stocked with highly consequential contests at nearly all federal, state, county and township levels.
At stake: U.S. senator, U.S. representative, Indiana secretary of state, state senator, state representative, county commissioner, county council, sheriff, school board, township trustee and other positions that help guide various levels of government.
Civic-minded local folks have clearly recognized the importance of this election, with more than 13,500 voting early. The new vote center concept in Madison County, where you can cast your ballot at any of the open locations before or on Election Day, has certainly played an important role in activating voters.
And key federal, state and local issues — such as women’s reproductive rights, gun violence, the economy, immigration, education, criminal justice, taxation, climate change and equity — have without a doubt helped spur voting.
Local political party officials expect Madison County’s voter turnout to be about 50% of those registered. That’s a huge number, especially since, in the not-too-distant past, local voter apathy was common.
The national political atmosphere has been poisonous for several years running now, as the spirit of bipartisanship, compromise and collaboration has waned under the weight of extremism and misinformation.
This election is an opportunity for voters to choose qualifications, commitment and character over party affiliation. The country needs more folks who will choose the best candidate rather than a straight-party ticket.
If you haven’t yet, make it out for early voting today (at the county courthouse, 8 a.m.-noon) or go to one of Madison County’s voting centers Tuesday, when polls will be open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
If you value reason and sound public policy, you would do a disservice to the community, the state and the country by staying silent in this midterm election.