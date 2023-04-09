Do you agree with President Joe Biden's strategy of developing alternative energy sources and electric vehicles to reduce both greenhouse gasses and U.S. dependence on oil?
Wholeheartedly 32%
Mostly 8%
Partially 8%
Not at all 52%
|
