In the wake of the mass shooting Monday in Louisville, should assault rifles be banned in the United States?
Yes 58%
No 41%
Not sure 1%
Rain...mixing with snow overnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Rain...mixing with snow overnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 16, 2023 @ 4:40 pm
...STRONG WIND GUSTS THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY... Windy conditions are expected through Monday in the wake of a cold frontal passage. West-southwest winds to 25 mph will gust to 40 mph at times through Monday. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.