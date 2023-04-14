Should books that deal with LGBTQ+ issues but are not sexually graphic be banned from schools and public libraries?
• Yes 35%
• In some cases 15%
• No 48%
• Not sure 3%
205 responses counted at 2 p.m. Friday.
|
