What provisions have you made in preparation for a tornado warning in your area?
Designated a safe shelter in home 8%
Keep cellphone charged during severe weather alerts 9%
Both of these 56%
None of these 27%
147 results as of 3 p.m. Sunday
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.