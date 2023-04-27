Do you read the horoscope in the newspaper?
Yes, for entertainment only 19%
Yes, and I take it seriously 2%
No 79%
173 responses as of 6 p.m. Thursday
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 6:53 pm
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.