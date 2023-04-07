How are you feeling about the emergence of artificial intelligence products?
I think it’s great and they’ll improve quality of life 12%
I’m scared of them 35%
I’m somewhere in between 41%
Not sure 12%
147 responses as of 5 p.m. Friday
