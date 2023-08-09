Online poll results
Did the United States do the right thing by dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II?
• Yes 81% • No 10% • Not sure 9%
220 responses as of 4:20 p.m. Wednesday
Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 6:11 pm
|
