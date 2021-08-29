Online poll results
Are you going to get vaccinated, now that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been fully approved by the FDA?
Yes 4%
No 14%
Not sure 3%
I'm already fully vaccinated 79%
360 responses counted as of 6 p.m. Sunday.
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 29, 2021 @ 9:44 pm
