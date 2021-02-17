Should the 80%-90% of Indiana's wetlands not covered by the federal Clean Water Act continue to be regulated by the state?
Yes 76%
No 16%
Not sure 8%
256 responses counted as of 5:15 p.m. Wednesday
Updated: February 17, 2021 @ 6:02 pm
