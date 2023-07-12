Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.