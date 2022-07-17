What approach should Indiana state legislators take in considering the issue of abortion in the state?
No restrictions 42%
Some restrictions 45%
Complete ban 12%
Not sure 1%
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: July 17, 2022 @ 4:30 pm
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... East Central Madison County in central Indiana... Southern Delaware County in east central Indiana... Northwestern Henry County in east central Indiana... * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 410 PM EDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Muncie, Anderson, Yorktown, Chesterfield, Daleville, Selma, Springport, Country Club Heights, Woodlawn Heights, Ball State University and Prairie Creek Reservoir. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana and east central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Hamilton, Howard, Madison and Tipton. In east central Indiana, Delaware. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 354 PM EDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Muncie, Anderson, Noblesville, Elwood, Alexandria, Tipton, Windfall, Yorktown, Cicero, Chesterfield, Lapel, Edgewood, Frankton, Arcadia, Daleville, Summitville, Gaston, Selma, Atlanta and Orestes. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.