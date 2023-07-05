Online poll results
How often do you gamble on the lottery, sports, at a casino or otherwise?
At least weekly 13%
At least monthly 4%
At least a few times a year 13%
Very rarely 33%
Never 37%
259 responses as of 4:45 p.m. Wednesday
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 6:33 pm
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.