Online poll results
How concerned are you about health-care providers protecting your private information?
Very 55%
Somewhat 29%
Not at all 16%
208 responses as of 4 p.m. Tuesday
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.