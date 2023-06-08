Online poll results
Did the city of Anderson do the right thing by forcing the homeless to vacate their encampment along the White River on city property?
Yes 67%
No 23%
Not sure 10%
212 responses as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED... The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for... Today and Friday...June 8th and 9th for all Indiana counties... Smoke and fine particulate levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exposure. For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the Internet at: http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.