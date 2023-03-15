Online poll results
How much pride do you take in calling the Madison County area home?
• A lot 22%
• Some 17%
• A little 17%
• None 37%
• It’s not my home 8%
185 responses counted as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.