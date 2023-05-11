Online poll results
What do you make of the fact that many social policies pushed into law by the supermajority of Republicans in the State Legislature run counter to policies favored by the majority of Hoosiers, as indicated in surveys?
This clearly shows that Republicans have gerrymandered districts to lock up control of the legislature and push through social agendas that most Hoosiers don’t want. 54%
Those surveys don’t accurately reflect what Hoosiers really want, Republican policies do 38%
Not sure what to make of it 8%
190 responses as of 4 p.m. Thursday