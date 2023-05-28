Did the Indiana General Assembly do more harm than good during the 2023 session?
Yes 61%
No 26%
Not sure 13%
195 responses as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED... The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources have declared an Air Quality Alert for... Monday...May 29 for the following Indiana counties... Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Hendricks, Marion, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew... Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure. Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce ozone forming emissions: * Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation. * Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip. * Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7pm. * Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds. * Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above. For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the Internet at: http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.