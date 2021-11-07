Online poll results
What do you think of teacher pay at Madison County schools?
They are paid too little. 57%
Their pay is about right. 21%
They're paid too much. 16%
Not sure 6%
292 responses counted as of 3:45 p.m. Sunday.
