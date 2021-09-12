Online poll results

Do you agree with Gov. Holcomb when he recently said: "And while we have 3.1 million some who are vaccinated, the balance leaves a lot to spread. And that is having an adverse effect on others, not just potentially yourself, but others, and our economy, and our kids’ education."

Absolutely. COVID-19's a public health threat.

I'm thinking about it.

Not really. It's still a matter of personal choice.

No 

Unsure

