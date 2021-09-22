Online poll results
Grade the current spirit of compromise in the U.S. Senate and House.
A 2%
B 0%
C 4%
D 21%
F 71%
Not sure 2%
212 responses counted as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Updated: September 22, 2021 @ 5:00 pm
|
