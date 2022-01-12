Happy New Year! I’ve been vacationing for a couple of weeks, and it’s good to be back with you.
Last year was a tough one. More and more, I’m hearing and reading various news outlets talking about a new normal. Is there now, or has there ever been, such a thing as a new normal?
It is hard to believe that we are entering our third year of COVID. The good news is that its new variant, omicron, although highly contagious, is less likely to get us hospitalized, less deadly, and — based on results of its progression in South Africa and the United Kingdom — . The bad news is it is not likely to magically disappear. Be happy.
The public health experts are now saying this milder form of the virus will likely move from pandemic to endemic, meaning it will be perhaps seasonal, like the flu. If they are right, what that means is that it is likely we will be taking annual COVID vaccines along with all the other vaccines we routinely get at the local pharmacy — pneumococcal, whooping cough and shingles.
In our lifetime, there are about 10 other vaccines that need to be taken depending on various personal health factors. These are all perfectly normal. Be happy. At least it doesn’t look like we’ll be hoarding toilet paper this year.
Let’s turn the page to national and international happenings A House Select Committee has charged 126 people in the Jan. 6 insurrection, issued 5,000 subpoenas and seized 2,000 smartphones or other electronic devices related to the incident. Among those who have been subpoenaed are several lawmakers who are believed to have aided and abetted the incident, leaving five dead, over 100 Capitol Hill police officers physically and mentally brutalized, and threats on the life of then-Vice President Mike Pence.
It is reported that then-President Trump gleefully watched the event unfold and, despite pleas from those in his inner circle to call a halt to the attack, did not call in the National Guard or any other law enforcement entity for more than three hours. Later, his supporters in the halls of Congress claimed the whole incident was just a normal tourist visit. Does that sound like the new normal?
To make matters worse, reports are that this action would continue at the state level throughout this year, leading up to the midterm elections. The consensus among military and other experts is that there is a growing problem of extremism in America, and that democracy itself is in peril. In fact, in the past year, there were 9,000 threats against lawmakers, including death threats. Extremists are also running for school boards and other city and state elections. According to a recent poll, although for different reasons, 80% of Democrats and Republicans believe agree democracy is in trouble.
I guess we also have to throw in Republican-led legislatures and their determination to use tactics such as gerrymandering to effectively nullify Democratic voting across more than half of our states. Legislation has been proposed to give the federal government to intervene if any state election is conducted in such a way as to marginalize any particular group of voters in that state. It is all quite unbelievable, and totally abnormal, unless you believe we should go back to 1861.
Enough of that. I’ll just sum it up by saying that there are a number of problems at the national level that are deeply troubling. It is worth noting, however, that these problems took decades to surface, and they are not likely to be solved in a single year. I’ll wrap this up with a few opinions about what I see happening internationally, globally.
Mayhem! Without getting into specifics, governments across the globe seem to be leaning toward authoritarianism. These governments look at the problems of democracy and apparently conclude that it is better to have a leader who will be in place for life than one who is elected every four years. The only thing that blunts this argument is a superpower called America — the last best hope of democracy across the world.
As Benjamin Franklin suggested, that is what we have if we can keep it. Whatever the challenge, keeping it, keeping a government of, for and by the people, will require us to fight for it.
