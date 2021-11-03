I, too, sing America
I am the darker brother.
They send me to eat in the kitchen
When company comes
But I laugh
And eat well
And grow strong
Tomorrow
I’ll be at the table
When company comes.
Nobody’ll dare
Say to me
“Eat in the kitchen,”
Then
They’ll see how beautiful I am – -
And be ashamed
I, too, am America
Langston Hughes (1925)
As Thanksgiving approaches, I thought I would share with you some whimsical thoughts about this country of ours. It’s kind of a brief retelling of the American story:
Once upon a time, there was a beautiful and generous woman. Her name was America. Long ago, she sent word to the people of all nations and creeds that they were welcome to dinner at her table. And come they did.
There were Russians, Poles, Germans, immigrants from all over the world, Italians, Spaniards, Portuguese, Mexicans, French, Africans, Mexicans, Chinese and other ethnicities, including Indigenous people and English settlers.
I guess I should mention that, in terms of religious beliefs, the groups included Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, agnostics, atheists, Catholics, Baptists, Lutherans, Methodists, Evangelicals, Mormons and other religions.
They were gay, transgender, rich, poor, educated, illiterate, tall, short, thin and not-so-thin, all happy to be America’s guests.
As they sat at her huge dining table, she welcomed them all and asked if anyone would bless the food they were about to eat. The woman from China volunteered, but as soon as she did so, all the others began rolling their eyes, mumbling:
‘She doesn’t speak the language.’ ‘Her eyes are slanted.’ Then came the next one. They said, ‘His skin is too dark.’ ‘He’s not even a guy.” And so it went until everyone at the table was exhausted.
America smiled: ‘There is plenty for everyone. Before the food gets cold, as a giving thanks and a prayer, let me tell you what will one day be written on a statue in my honor:
“Give me your tired, your poor,
“Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
“The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
“Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me
“I lift my lamp beside the golden door!’
With that, they began to pass plates around, and laugh, and share with one another. When dinner was over, and as they prepared to leave, they all said, ‘Thank you, America! We have never had such a fine meal!’
America said to them “You are like my children. My home is your home. Feel free to stay as long as you want. You are welcomed. You are loved.”
After dinner was over and they prepared to leave, one member of the group lingered back. He wanted to know more about the golden door thing.
America explained it meant the door of opportunity. She went on to say that within her borders, anyone who had integrity, who worked hard, and who, if necessary, defended her from any harm, would have the opportunity to rise as high as their talent and effort might take them.
‘Well,’ the man asked, what is the main rule? What holds this all together?’ “Democracy,” came the reply. “Every person has a vote, and that vote will give them the power to choose the people who represent them in government. That way, they will all have a say in the things that determine their daily lives and the future for their children.’
The man thanked her for her rather puzzling answers, then left. He wasn’t too certain this “democracy” thing would work but, he thought, after all, America was powerful and rich. He needed a job; he needed to put food on the table for his family; and, judging from the fracas about who would bless the food they ate, he knew it would be a struggle.
The man was right. The struggle continues. Frankly, it is amazing to me that, in spite of deep cultural, social and religious and other factors, this intricately diverse society has held together.
But why fight over who’s going to say grace at dinner when the purpose is to enjoy a meal? Why fight amongst ourselves when that fight helps only those positioned to benefit from it? Wouldn’t we get further pulling together rather than pushing apart?
I believe we instinctively know the answers to these questions, and diverse groups are working together to make things happen.
. . . And we all lived happily ever after.
