A president of the United States is the most powerful man in the world. He (and maybe one day she) is the commander in chief of the United States, with all the military and law enforcement apparatus associated with the job.
Given the national and international tragedies any president must inevitably face, he must fulfill what is arguably an equally important role: Consoler in chief. This vital role is important to helping all Americans understand that, in the face of the saddest, most tragic manmade or natural disasters, our nation remains united, compassionate, hopeful, and strong.
Barack Obama had the ability publicly to convey these qualities through his own periodic singing, tears, and humor. In such moments, his responses seemed spontaneous, genuine, and apolitical. Although other presidents (Eisenhower comes to mind) have cried in public, there is no other who possessed the range of such qualities as Obama.
There are at least two notable occasions when Obama (who was admittedly no Luther Vandross) burst into song. One such moment was during the funeral services of state legislator Clemente Pinckney, one of nine people killed by a young stranger, who had been invited to join them in Bible study at Mother Emanuel Church in South Carolina.
After several minutes of sincere remarks honoring Clemente and other casualties, Obama interrupted himself and burst into his rendition of “Amazing Grace.” Clerics in the pulpit immediately stood up to join him. Moments later, the entire assembly stood and joined in. It was a moment of healing amidst the grieving congregants, the people of South Carolina, and a message of hope to watching millions here and abroad.
In a more lighthearted moment, at a $200 per ticket fund-raiser at Harlem’s famous Apollo Theater, Obama burst into one of Reverend Al Green’s most famous songs, “Let’s Stay Together.” The audience of 1,400 guests went wild.
Obama sang the opening lines from the song: “I’m, I’m so in love with you. Whatever you want to do, is alright with me. ‘Cause you make me feel so brand new." Although a tribute to Green (who was in the audience) this love song cleverly conveyed the consistent Obama campaign theme of unity.
Obama was very capable of sending authentic messages of hope to Americans. The kickoff to his successful candidacies was the speech he gave on behalf of the 2008 Democratic National Committee. He was then a fresh-faced Illinois senator. Here is some of what he said about the thing called hope:
“…(We must have) hope in the face of difficulty, hope in the face of uncertainty, the audacity of hope: In the end, that is God's greatest gift to us. ... I believe that we have a righteous wind at our backs, and that as we stand on the crossroads of history, we can make the right choices and meet the challenges that face us.”
It was this man who, in an extremely hostile political environment, spent considerable political capital pushing the controversial Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) through a divided Congress.
It was this man who revived an automobile industry teetering on the brink of collapse and, along with potential collapse, the loss of tens of thousands of American jobs.
It was this man who mustered congressional support for an $830 billion stimulus package to create jobs, provide individual and corporate tax breaks, and incentivize a flailing national economy.
It was this man who, during a prayer vigil following the massacre of 24 children and adults, including 20 children between the ages of 5 and 10 years of age, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, a weeping consoler in chief said:
“As a country, we have been through this too many times. Whether it is an elementary school in Newtown, or a shopping mall in Oregon, or a temple in Wisconsin, or a movie theater in Aurora, or a street corner in Chicago, these neighborhoods are our neighborhoods and these children are our children.”
Obama’s message of hope, however, did not blunt his sense of humor, particularly his ability to poke fun at himself. His humor was never more evident than in the eight nationally televised White House Correspondent Dinners conducted during his two terms in office. Attendees from the media, and from both sides of the political aisle, would laugh till it hurt.
Whether you liked him or not, I believe most people appreciated his sense of decency, compassion, humor, and audacity. In the case of the latter, he wrote a book about it. It’s called "The Audacity of Hope."
Anderson resident Primus Mootry is a retired school teacher. His column appears Wednesdays in The Herald Bulletin.
