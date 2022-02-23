“The cemetery of human cruelty in our century is extended to include yet another vast century, that of the unborn.”
— Pope John II
As you may recall, during the month of February, Black History Month, I often lament the glib, anecdotal, false celebratory telling of stories of overcoming racism, Black achievements, the ubiquitous recitals of “I Have A Dream” by those who never had a dream other than dreams of innocence, or its opposite, power.
Then, at the end of the month, nothing has changed. I suppose these stories have their place.
But there are other stories that have their place, too. I thought of the movement, for example, to restore Black cemeteries. There are thousands of Black cemeteries across this country, from East to West; from North to South.
In many, if not most cases, the movement is led by Black activists and scholars whose buried ancestors speak loudly from the grave. With meager financial resources, these leaders diligently work to restore these places and plead for governmental entities to lend a hand, just as they do with the burial sites of Confederate soldiers.
I recently read a story about a not-so-young Black man whose father took him to one of these thousands of cemeteries when he was just a boy, and told him that some of his people were buried there. The boy thought nothing of it until 50 years later. Now in his 60s, he happened to see a television news program about a Black cemetery not far from where he lived. So he took a 15-minute drive to the site and found that he indeed had relatives there.
He also found the site was in a state of terrible disrepair. It was overgrown with weeds. What “headstones” were there were rotted wood paddles with the names of the dead barely visible. He found, too, that the place was being used as something of a junkyard, with old furniture, trash, abandoned cars and other garbage strewn about.
At the place where his forbears were buried, he knelt. He cried. Then he got up and went to work organizing various community members to restore the site, and, in the process, perhaps discover the remains of some of their own relatives.
After reading about his experience, I began to do a little research on Black cemeteries. I found evidence that some of these sacred places had been paved over to make way for roads. At least one had been turned into a golf course. Others had been converted for commercial and upscale housing uses.
I also found that, in a few instances, not only were the bodies of the dead not relocated, but here and there, human bones were being dug up by backhoes and other such earth-moving equipment.
You may have heard how, in New York City, in Manhattan no less, the nation’s oldest and largest Black burial ground was discovered just before the city began a large commercial project at the site. The 15-acre ground had been in existence since the 17th century and contained more than 15,000 bodies.
The remains tell much of the story of colonial America and, through the work of historians, archaeologists, community activists (including many descendants of those buried there), and churches, the bodies were re-interred, and a memorial was erected to honor their service in helping to build both New York and Washington, D.C. A research library was also constructed at the site.
I share this with you not because I enjoy digging around in graveyards, but to illustrate a couple of things I believe to be important. Well, maybe three things.
First, the existence of so many Black cemeteries is symbolic of our country’s segregationist past, and that that past is not limited to the South. Second, the impact of segregation was not just some ideological mish-mosh, it was about black bodies — men, women and children — their early deaths, and their exclusion from potential intergenerational prosperity.
I guess the third thing is that, given the scope and scale of the problem as suggested in the information about New York, it will take considerable financial resources and hard work by many people to repair this unconscionable injustice to untold numbers of American citizens (did I share that Indiana has many similarly situated Black burial grounds?). This is not some preachment about Black history; it’s about the future.
