There is a link between Critical Race Theory and the Civil War. I’ll share some opinions on the latter first.
In February 2020, a 25-year old unarmed Black man named Ahmaud Arbery went jogging one afternoon in the community of Brunswick, Georgia. As he jogged along, two white men in a truck tracked him down and shot-gunned him three times, twice in the back, then a third wound to one of his wrists.
As he lay dying, it is reported his killers yelled racial epithets at him. The men were not arrested until two months later, although they and a third man were known to have been involved in the killing. After two months of nationwide protest, they were arrested and eventually charged with murder and other counts. The young man’s family called his death a lynching. The jury selection process is getting underway.
The Georgia law enforcement officials based their reluctance to arrest and charge the men on an 1862 citizen’s rights law. That law was put in place to permit former slave owners and private citizens at the midpoint of the Civil War to capture or lynch fugitive slaves. The key here is that such murderous actions were legal — the law of the land.
Look how far we haven’t come. Between the end of the Civil War until about 1872 (a period known as Reconstruction), Blacks fared reasonably well. Although rigidly segregated, they successfully ran for public office, started their own farms, businesses and schools, established their own churches, and bought their own land. But there was backlash. The more successful they became, the more they were hated.
In the hundred years from 1870 to 1970, it is reported that there were approximately 4,000 lynchings of Black Americans, and most historians agree that estimate is probably low. It is also believed that, over that same period of time, through legal, quasi-legal and violent means, over 9 million acres of land were taken from them.
Critical Race Theory is the attempt by some Black scholars and activists to understand how these and other acts of hatred and discrimination have affected Blacks from a legalistic point of view. The theory is being investigated in specialized classes in law schools. It is not, as some extremists would have us believe, being taught in the nation’s elementary and high schools.
Yet, demagogic opportunists have weaponized the idea to pit Black and white citizens against one another. These opportunists are not interested in things such as facts and understanding. Their main interests are control, money and power. It is precisely these interests, this dynamic, that led to the Civil War.
After all, at the time, the enslavement of 4 million African Americans was an industry worth more than all the country’s trade, commerce, manufacturing, farming and other economic endeavors put together. Put another way, the nation’s economic growth and stability relied on the maintenance of a system of free labor. At its inception, this system was global, primarily involving the United States, Great Britain, France, Spain and Portugal.
As I understand it, CRT seeks to find the harms inflicted by hundreds of years of global exploitation of Black bodies, and interpret those harms in understandable terms that are both indisputable and actionable. In other words, don’t just talk about it: find a path for all of us to begin doing something about it.
To wrap this up, I think the proponents of CRT might have found a better name for it. The main reason is that the mention of race is inherently divisive, and it lends itself to easy manipulation by people who twist progressive ideas and actions to fit a backward narrative.
Why not keep the initials, but call it “Critical Responsible Thinking”? Critical thinking is almost absent from current public discourse, and it doesn’t lend itself to being easily twisted.
And who wants Civil War? We’re not living in the 19th century. Plus, though its effects are intergenerational, the days of slavery are over. Who would tolerate slavery now!?
The term “Critical Responsible Thinking” especially invites diverse partners, especially those who have enjoyed a decent education, museums, historical sites and great libraries to lean into the problem-solving effort, join in identifying and correcting past harms and fighting to make the audaciously beautiful American Dream a reality for all.
We can do it. We know the way; all we lack is the will.
Have a nice day.
