A tale from my youth ...
Last Friday, I was a guest on my friend Mitch Henck’s “Mitch In the Morning” radio call-in show. Out of the blue, a gentleman called to talk about how depressed he felt. He said he was unable to sleep well and just didn’t feel good. Without thinking about it, I told him (and the listening audience) it was probably anxiety.
It seems that all we hear these days is bad news. This flood of bad news has both a mental and physical effect on us. Nothing seems to be certain anymore, either here or in other parts of the world.
In my view, I told the gentleman, I don’t think Americans have yet gotten over 9/11, when the country was attacked by terrorists. We are accustomed to feeling safe on our own shores.
Since then, I’ve been thinking of my childhood. Even though we were poor and growing up in rigidly segregated Nashville, Tennessee, we were basically happy. Our many cousins, uncles, aunts, beloved grandparents and friends all lived within walking distance.
We walked our neighborhood with no fear. Mom and Dad made sure we always had plenty to eat, a roof over our heads and decent clothes to wear. We went to school. We went to church.
In other words, there was certainty. Perhaps the greatest certainty is that we knew we were loved. And so, when I think back on my childhood, I think of safety, love and certainty. As far as I knew, there was nothing to fear.
I remember one Saturday morning I went out the back gate, across the alley and into a churchyard that was catty-corner to where we lived. I stretched out on my back and made those snow-angel figures, not in snow, but in the tall grass there.
It was a warm, summer day. In addition to the tall grass in the churchyard, dandelions were everywhere. Bumblebees, too. I felt wonderful. I squinted up at the sun. I saw puffy white clouds lazily floating across a clear, blue sky. It seemed the earth itself was moving. How wonderful, how wondrous!
After lying there for who knows how long, at last I remembered the nickel my father had given me for shining his shoes.
That was our deal. After he taught me to spit-polish his big black shoes every night, if I did it the way he taught me, he would give me a nickel. If I did it carelessly, he would make me do them all over again. “Any job worth doing is worth doing well,” he’d say.
Then, I got up from the grass, bees, dandelions, sunshine and soft white clouds, looked back at the imprint I had made, and headed to Ms. Burchett’s store. Ms. Burchett was a heavyset white woman, and about the only such person I ever saw in our neighborhood.
She was very nice. She always called me by name. In fact, I guess she knew the names of every kid who came to her little corner store, and called them by name, too.
It seems like, as I remember, the main thing she sold was candy and lunch meat, although I think she probably sold grown-up things as well — you know, flour, rice, meats, cigarettes and stuff like that. None of these things was of interest to me though. I went there for the candy.
When I went in, a bell rang, and out waddled a smiling Ms. Burchett. She called my name and asked what I wanted to buy. I looked at the big glass candy jars lined up on the counter and finally settled on jawbreakers. “I’ll take five of those!” Oh, she smiled. “Are you getting some for your sisters, too?” “Yes,” I lied.
She pulled out a small brown bag, reached into the jar and put six jawbreakers in. “There’s an extra one just for you. Just be sure not to bite down too hard on them. You gotta take care of your teeth.”
Bite on them? I wondered if she knew I had no plans to give a single one to any of my four sisters. It’s the only thing I could be certain of.
Not long after that day, my mom and dad broke up. She never told us why. All I remember is that one day, Mom took my sisters and me to live in Chicago. We didn’t have much there, either. We missed Dad, but we were happy.
Have a nice day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.