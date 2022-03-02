It’s a small world …
When I was a high schooler, seemingly a thousand years ago, I’d often hear teachers and other adults say the world is getting smaller. I think that view stemmed largely from the fact that air travel was becoming more commonplace, postal services were becoming faster and more efficient, and telephones for national and international personal and commercial calls were readily available.
That was 60 or so years ago, and the world is getting smaller still. This “smallness” is also driven by more frequent and faster air travel, television and especially digital communications — the internet.
I can use my smartphone, for example, to talk as long as I want to with my niece in Poland. On such calls, we can see each other, and I can see my grand-niece, talk to her and watch her as she goes through her latest new activity (for a 4-year-old, she’s quite the artist!).
Through various apps, I can access a world of information in close to real time, hold virtual meetings, visit museums like the Louvre in France, purchase any product I might need, conduct routine business such as banking, shopping or buying a car from any dealer anywhere in the world.
By virtue of a seemingly simple hand-held device that I use mostly as a phone, I am connected to the world, and that makes the world a whole lot smaller.
But there is another, potentially more ominous, sense in which the world has gotten smaller, more connected. In particular, these connections are in the areas of public health, climate and war.
In all my life, and throughout my readings, I have never seen or heard of a time when developments in these three areas pose a potentially existential threat to humankind. Until now. This observation is not meant to be alarmist. It simply is.
In the area of public health, as I have observed in previous columns, COVID-19 and its variants are a global problem. The pandemic cares little for race, religion, socioeconomic status, or anything other than making people sick and, all too often, killing them.
As a pandemic, what this means is that we, and others around the world, must be concerned about people wherever they are, whatever their standing. To care less places everyone on the planet in peril.
The second threat is climate change. Over 100 of the world’s best scientists, geologists and archaeologists agree that the world is about 50 years away from irreversible devastation, e.g., massive floods, unprecedented forest fires, drought, deadly freezing in some areas and erratic weather patterns including tsunamis and other not-so-fun catastrophes.
The third way in which the world has gotten smaller is through the potential reach and power of nuclear weapons. As most know, roughly 10 days ago, Russia attacked Ukraine. Over the weekend, the Russian strongman announced that he had placed his massive nuclear arsenal on high alert.
Ukraine is over 5,000 miles from Indiana. Yet, these weapons are so devastatingly fast that, if they are used, Russia and Ukraine might as well be in Noblesville. Small world.
No one in his or her right mind would think such weapons would ever be used. But it is possible that, since there are American troops in the region, and NATO countries the U.S. is bound to protect, an accident could occur that sets off nuclear war — World War III.
You may remember that for 50 years after the second world war, the U.S. and Russia entered into a “Cold War” driven by a military policy called MAD — an abbreviation for mutually assured destruction. It is truly madness.
The MAD deterrent strategy was ‘if you blow me up, I’ll blow you up.’ That would be WWIII.
I think it was Albert Einstein who said, “after WWIII, if there is a WWIV, it will be fought with sticks and stones.” To the point, even if by accident, if nuclear weapons are used against our troops or one of our NATO allies, it would likely result in the whole world being blown back to the Stone Age.
I think of my grand-niece. She’s just 4. In 50 years, by the grace of God, she will be in the prime of her life. I will be gone. Still, I wonder what kind of world she will be living in. Will we still be fighting the same stupid battles? Will we still suffer the problems, not of a small world, but of small minds?
Have a nice day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.