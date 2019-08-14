Some time ago, I believe I suggested reading a book by Richard C. Longworth. It’s called “Caught in the Middle.”
The book touches on a number of important subjects, but its primary focus is the Midwest, or heartland. Anderson is mentioned along with similar cities as examples of smaller Midwestern towns (as he re-defines the Midwest) that relied mostly on a single industry, like General Motors, for decades.
The 300-page book also provides some insight into the nature of and problems with immigration; globalization; education; technology; and what cities throughout the Midwest can begin to do to “re-invent” themselves.
I don’t have the space in this column to address each of these subjects but, in case you didn’t read the book, I’ll share a few excerpts that I think you might find interesting. Who knows, maybe a few readers will get the book and read the whole thing.
In general, here is what Longworth has to say about the Midwest and its people: “[They] are tolerant, narrow-minded, cultured, crass, sophisticated, and naïve in pretty much the same way as other Americans. … By nature, Midwesterners can be aloof and uncooperative. That nature is hurting them now.”
About smaller cities like Anderson and Muncie, he continues: “In many ways, the Midwest is the victim of its own success. These were company towns, totally dependent on one big corporation. … For workers, the factories provided a living, so there was no need to go elsewhere, look elsewhere, imagine anything different, for themselves or for their children. For the cities, the corporations were a constant source of jobs, taxes, and leadership, so no mayor or city manager needed to seek new investment.”
About General Motors and Delphi leaving Anderson, Longworth quotes former Anderson mayor, Kevin Smith: “Things stabilized in the nineties. It looked like a cyclical downturn. … When the century turned and globalization hit, people here just thought GM was mad at us and they’d come back. There was a denial that the auto industry was in a real state of change. Now people understand.”
Or maybe they don’t. I think there are Andersonians who still think GM and Delphi will come back. I also think it would be a miracle if any new corporation located here and hired more than 200 people. And if that did happen (as recent city reports say) it is those 200 hires likely will be well educated folk who are not from here.
As to education, Longworth asserts “the dirty little secret of Midwestern manufacturing is that many workers [were] high school dropouts, uneducated, some virtually illiterate. They could build refrigerators, sure. But they [were] totally unqualified for any job other than the ones they just lost.”
On the question of illegal immigration, Longworth recounts a conversation with a former union boss. The man tells him, “This is legitimized slavery. If there weren’t illegals here, they’d have to raise wages. They need them so they can abuse them and underpay them. It’s a guest-worker thing. This is corporate America telling the worker to kiss my lily-white ***, or I’m going to tell the immigration people. It’s corporate America at its worst.”
In my judgment, the recent ICE raids that netted over 600 immigrant workers in Mississippi will backfire on the companies they worked for, and consumers of whatever goods or farm products their work brought to market. The truth is, Midwestern cities need immigrant labor as a matter of economic life or death. Yet, these same cities refuse to bring those workers fully into local community life. That’s just plain dumb.
You may not like anything Longworth has to say, but he is neither some wild-eyed liberal, nor far right conservative. He is, I think, a plain-speaking truth teller. On a more hopeful note, he does give examples of a few Midwestern cities, including Chicago, that are slowly re-inventing themselves. The common keys are accepting diversity, strengthening education at the pre-K through high school levels, and gathering the best ideas for solid, regional connections.
We cannot reverse globalization or the positive and negative effects of various technologies. What we can do, however, is find the courage and open-mindedness necessary to harness the full strength of our city and refusing to accept mediocrity over excellence. It’s happening right here in Anderson but, in my judgment, not fast enough or focused enough.
If you get the chance, take the time to read Longworth’s book. It may open your eyes to new possibilities.
Have a nice day.
Anderson resident Primus Mootry is a retired school teacher. His column appears Wednesdays in The Herald Bulletin.
