The day after Thanksgiving, I went to see my old friend, Big Willy. They don’t call him Big Willy for nothing. He’s about 6’2” tall, and he must weigh at least 280 pounds. Usually we talk on the phone once or twice a week, and I stop by his house around major holidays.
Big Willy lives about four blocks from where my wife and I live. He has a small, one-bedroom bungalow down on Eighth Street. My wife had made one of her delicious potato pies for him. When I got to his place, I bounded up the concrete stairs and rang his doorbell.
I saw the curtains part. The door creaked open. “Hey, bruh! (That’s what he called me.) You done got your shots?” I told him I had gotten all three — Moderna. He then flung the door wide open and welcomed me with a brotherly bear hug.
“Yeah, bruh, I don’t take no chances with this COVID stuff hangin’ around. Heck, if my mother came back from the dead and rang my bell, I’d ask her for proof.” We laughed.
“Yeah. I done heard about those poor guys in Tuskegee back in the day. And I thought about that stuff they showed in 'Django,' how they were experimenting on Black folks' brains and stuff. I thought about a lot of stuff like that.
“But as soon as I heard that old Black guys like me were the most likely to die from the virus, when my turn came, I nearly busted the door down to get the shots. … Got my booster, too, about a month ago. This stuff ain’t nothin’ to play with.”
As we sat there, I looked at the big man. He was very dark-skinned with a thick, white beard. And, as usual, he had on his bib overalls and work boots. Also, during late fall and winter months, his fireplace was always lit. The crackling wood smelled good. So, how have you been? I asked.
“Good! Good! Lord willin’ and the crik don’t rise!” (I didn’t know his age, but I guessed him to be in his early 80s or so. Still, his skin glistened smooth, his movements were youthful, and his mind was sharp).
"Well, you look like you’re taking good care of yourself. When I told my wife I was coming to see you, she asked me to bring you this pie.”
He laughed. “I can always use me some potato pie. I cook pretty good, but never could make one of ‘em quite like your lady does, bless her soul. Sure. You still writin’ for the paper. I read your stuff all the time. I know you got some questions . . . you’re full of questions!”
As a matter of fact I do. I pulled out my note pad and looked at the list of things I wanted him to ask him about. (I don’t think Big Willy ever graduated from high school, but he was one of the wisest men I knew. Plus, he read a lot, watched two or three different television news shows every day, and loved Civil War movies.)
Well, for openers, what do you think about Trump today? “Bruh, nothing. It ain’t really about Trump. It’s about all those goons that follow him. It’s about millions of ordinary people, po’ folks, who send him money so he can pay his lawyers. If you ask me, the big winners in all of this craziness are the lawyers. Everybody’s suing everybody.” (Laughter)
Speaking of lawyers, what about the committee investigating what happened on January 6? “I think they’re scared. A lot of those Congress people have had their lives threatened, their families, too. I believe they feel if they come down too hard on Trump, they could get hurt. That goes for all of them. There’s a lot of haters out there.”
I see. You may have a point. You mentioned lawyers. What do you think about Rittenhouse, Arbery and others. “Lawyers, agin. Whichever way the thing goes, the lawyers make a bunch of money and get famous, too. As to the rest of it, they say justice is blind, but it ain’t.”
Then, with a twinkle in his eye, he asked me a question: “Wanna play a couple of games of chess?” And that’s how I spent the rest of my visit, playing chess, asking more questions and eating potato pie.
Have a nice day.
