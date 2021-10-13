“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right, and evil doesn’t become good just because it is accepted by a majority.”
— Booker T. Washington, circa 1900
I have often observed that technology (particularly social media) has outstripped our ability to cope with its consequences. Three billion people get their information from Facebook and other platforms, and they get it with blazing speed.
We are adrift in a sea of information, some of it good, some of it bad, some true, some false. Whether good, bad, true or false, I think the human tendency is to look for information that conforms to the way we view the world and our place in it. In contrast, the way we see our world is shaped significantly by information we did not necessarily seek.
You may have seen some of the Congressional inquiry of tech scion, Mark Zuckerberg, that came about as a result of a whistleblower’s reporting how Zuckerberg knowingly allowed Facebook posts that harmed young people, especially vulnerable young girls. In her testimony, she said that Zuckerberg was more interested in profit than anything else. Aside from the whistleblower, there are even claims that Facebook has intentionally fomented revolution in some smaller, less-developed nations. They get money from users and monied advertisers. Innocents and cultish-minded soldiers get dead.
Anyway, Zuckerberg claimed the whistleblower had been a low-level employee of his company and didn’t know what she was talking about. He also stands on the U.S. Constitution and its free speech provisions to thwart any attempts by the government to impose reasonable regulations or even force the company to break up because it has become a trillion dollar monopoly too big for its britches.
I have no idea whether Congress or the Securities and Exchange Commission will ever do anything about Facebook and Zuckerberg, but I’m certain the internet isn’t going away. For that reason, through other platforms, people around the world will get their information pretty much the same way, by computer or smartphone.
The core issue, though, is education. By education, I do not mean all kinds of degrees and certificates. Although formal education certainly has its place, I’m talking about DIY learning, e.g., basic geography; an appreciation for math and science; history; and basic civics. In this, I am reminded of the old quote often attributed to Thomas Jefferson: “A democratic society depends upon an informed and educated citizenry.”
I was talking with an acquaintance the other day. He told me he was worried the country was moving toward socialism. I politely asked him what socialism was. He gave an awkward verbal whack at it but couldn’t define it. I further pressed him on the difference between capitalism, socialism and communism. He didn’t understand any of these three governmental/economic forms.
He is not unlike many Americans. More than a third of us can neither name the three branches of government nor the balance of powers they are intended to maintain. I think maybe half do not know the difference between congressional yay, nay or filibuster. These are not dimwits. Our elementary, secondary and collegiate schools simply don’t teach these subjects well.
As a result, we are vulnerable to truth decay, misinformation and disinformation. As to truth decay, a recent Rand Corp. report, “An Initial Exploration of the Diminishing Role of Facts and Analysis in American Public Life,” suggests a set of four interrelated trends: public, increasingly violent, disagreements over seemingly indisputable facts; lessened ability to make the distinction between fact and opinion; an increase in the sheer volume of information we sort through from all sources; and diminished trust in established institutions.
Add to this the fact that misinformation and disinformation are not synonymous. Although both involve lying, misinformation is not necessarily meant to harm or deceive. On the flipside, including self-aggrandizement, that is precisely what disinformation intends to do. Repeated often enough and loudly enough, these are the primary tools of “truth decay.” Historically, these are the tools would-be autocrats and their minions use to undermine democracies.
And so, here we are. We are standing early in the 21st century — in the Age of Information. It is time to build. We cannot build on a sand pile of misinformation and disinformation. In order to preserve and strengthen our democracy, we must build on the hard rock of truth. The option is to sink in a sea of lies.
Have a nice day.
