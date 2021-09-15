Last Thursday’s Herald Bulletin featured a front page news story announcing that a resolution declaring racism a public health threat was under consideration by Anderson’s City Council. As I read the piece, a number of thoughts ran through my mind.
First, I commend Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes and the Black Nurses Association for putting the issue front and center in local government policy and practice. According to Councilwoman Crumes, “one of the goals is to eliminate health care disparities. We want to bring awareness to things that can be done. It needs leadership.”
Crumes is right when she said: “There has to be a community effort throughout the county. We can work with the county health department and have a discussion on some of the problems.” The proposed resolution calls for the mayor’s office to work not only with the county health department but with all city departments in an all-hands-on-deck effort to implement eight specific strategies to combat and, hopefully, alleviate racism as a public health threat.
The resolution reminds me of a document produced more than two decades ago, The Fair Share Agreement. The product of some of Anderson’s and the Black community’s brightest minds, the agreement called for systemic change across systems, i.e., health, job training and placement, education, business development, and others that directly affect quality of life issues for African Americans.
Well, the agreement passed. As I recall, it was signed by then-president of the council, Carole Grile; the city attorney; the mayor; and some other city leaders. The local chapter of the NAACP was selected to implement and monitor progress in making the agreement produce its intended result — visible, measurable change in the predominantly African American section of the city, the West Side. In fact, I think the agreement is still on the books. So what was the result? The West Side is facing the same difficulties it faced more than 20 years ago.
If I got my facts close on this, there are lessons to be learned here. And those lessons do not diminish one iota the goals of the current resolution concerning the elimination of health care disparities in our county. Councilwoman Crumes hit the nail on the head. It’s about leadership and, though she did not directly say so, the allocation of money needed to meet the goal(s) of this important effort.
In my judgment, there are a couple of key lessons to be learned. First, when that Fair Share Agreement was adopted and the NAACP was charged with implementing and monitoring its various components, no money was provided to the group to support the necessary staffing functions tied to goal achievement. These functions include on-the-ground (neighborhood) research; baseline data gathering; case management; evaluation; reporting processes; and secretarial and management personnel (a director).
In the case of implementing the health disparities resolution, the selection of an apolitical, qualified, committed, passionate director is, I think, crucial to the entire endeavor — to me, that’s the leadership Crumes was talking about. It is highly unlikely that this leadership will come from people in city government, not because they are bad people, but because, if serious about the resolution, its implementation is a full-time job.
Second, as a result of my 40 years of work in education and human services, when people need help, it usually involves many more issues than the one they initially present. For those who have a physical or mental health problem, it is likely they also have an employment problem. If ]they have an employment problem, it is likely they have a housing problem. If they have a housing and employment problem, it is likely they may have had problems with the criminal justice system and/or with opioid or alcohol addictions, and so forth.
This doesn’t mean that a single organization has to be all things to all people. What it does mean is that social service organizations must do a better job of communicating with each other and working together through some sort of intentional referral process. The intention? Help the person in need become self-sufficient. It’s called a case management approach.
Unfortunately, we do not learn our lessons well. As a result, we make the same mistakes over and over again. And I think one of the biggest mistakes we make is to racialize problems, rather than seeing them as problems of the human condition. This latter point simply says, “go where the hurt is, and help where you can.”
Have a nice day.
