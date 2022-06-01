Editor’s note: On Wednesdays through the end of the year, The Herald Bulletin is republishing a selection of columns written by Primus Mootry, the retired schoolteacher and community advocate who died in a March 31 fire at his Anderson home. This column originally ran July 29, 2015.
“The greatest and most important problems of life are fundamentally insolvable. They can never be solved, but only outgrown.”
— Carl G. Jung
#BlackLivesMatter was first used as a hashtag message from three women outraged by the acquittal of George Zimmerman, the vigilante killer of black teen Trayvon Martin. After nearly 20 other similar killings, especially that of another black teen — (Hands Up!) Mike Brown in Ferguson, Missouri — their message, or hashtag symbol, went viral.
It has since morphed from symbol to movement, with dozens of other groups here and around the world adopting variations of the word-symbol to express solidarity with those who protest the high-profile death and injury of black men and boys, particularly as a result of encounters with law enforcement officers.
Although #BlackLivesMatter has been prominent in national dialogue for some time, I think it’s worth briefly discussing the words as symbol, not incident or act. In our daily lives, we are awash in a wide variety of symbols, including words, art and signage, plus incidents and actions as well. It’s worth talking about symbols for a moment.
Pretend you’re driving along one of our streets. You come to a red, octagon-shaped sign posted at an intersection. It has one word on it: STOP. Without thinking, you obey and, after a quick look to see if the coast is clear, you go your merry way. The sign is a symbol. Even if it had no word on it at all, when you saw it, you’d probably stop anyway.
In any case, what you do not do is sit there wondering why the sign is there; who put it there; how much it cost; or troubling yourself with the ins-and-outs of the 1968 Vienna convention that made it standard around the world. You either obey it or suffer the consequences of disobeying this universal traffic sign.
Many other symbols are more problematic. They may be either the source of coherent action, or a source of conflict.
Most recently, we saw the tensions created by the decision to take down the Confederate flag in South Carolina and other Southern areas. For some, the flag was a symbol of pride and sovereignty. For others, blacks in particular, it was a symbol of pain and suffering.
#BlackLivesMatter is a thought-provoking symbol, too. The problem is that its meaning, to most, is open to interpretation. As a result, various groups and political leaders have adopted their own meanings, e.g., All Lives Matter, Our Lives Matter, GayLives Matter, and so forth.
It’s like mentally interpreting the big, white “STOP” letters on the red octagon sign as “CAUTION” or “SLOW.” (So close, yet so far away.)
As given by its originators, the specific meaning of the term is: stop racial profiling; stop rogue police and white civilians who injure or kill black folk with impunity; stop ignoring the worth of African-American taxpayers’ $1 trillion annual contribution to the national economy; stop filling prisons with black men for crimes that, for others, are misdemeanors; stop taking the black vote for granted, etc., etc.
It also signals African Americans of the need to unite. As Frederick Douglass said, “power concedes nothing without demand.”
One of the originators of the symbol, Alicia Garza, said: “When we say #BlackLivesMatter, we are talking about the ways in which black people are deprived of our basic human rights and dignity ... And the fact is that the lives of black people — not ALL people — exist within these conditions is a consequence of state violence.”
In this, the best ally and impetus for the symbol-turned-movement are rooted in American history, especially in matters of law enforcement and justice.
Like it or not, #BlackLivesMatter is neither “We Shall Overcome” nor “Kumbaya.” It is, instead, a word-symbol of, and movement among, growing numbers of African Americans who collectively are calling out racism, white supremacy and the institutionalized, systemic manifestations of these two great evils.
As a movement, #BlackLivesMatter seeks no visionary leader (a Dr. King, for example) and no one’s approval.
In short, people are doing for themselves what politicians, clergy or other leaders seem not to have been able to do. I suspect #BlackLivesMatter, in symbol and action, one way or another, is here to stay. It means we, all of us, must all grow in our thinking.
The road ahead is long dangerous. We cannot safely travel it with our eyes riveted to the rearview mirror.
Have a nice day.