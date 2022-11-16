Editor’s note: On Wednesdays through the end of the year, The Herald Bulletin is republishing a selection of columns written by Primus Mootry, the retired schoolteacher and community advocate who died in a March 31 fire at his Anderson home. This column originally ran Feb. 11, 2009.
“American history is longer, larger, more various, more beautiful, and more terrible than anything anyone has ever said.”
James Baldwin was one of America’s brightest critics. As in the above quote, his many books and essays were often startlingly simple, yet brutally honest.
The world-traveled author once said, “I love America more than any other country in the world; for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.”
Baldwin was the embodiment of America’s confusions — her seemingly boundless beauty as well as her shocking cruelties.
A Baldwin only becomes possible in this crucible, in the pressure of the withering heat and the relentless, crushing pressures that create both diamonds and volcanoes. In this sense, he is strictly America’s child.
Yet, for all his brilliance, for all he had to offer our society and the world, he — like so many other Black writers, poets, artists, philosophers, scientists, inventors, great athletes and others — was forced into the margins of mainstream thought.
They are put in a box marked “for Blacks only.” Thus, at some incalculable cost, the profoundly human message they send to improve our society and the world inevitably is lost to both.
For this reason, I often express reservations about the shallow ways in which Black History Month is celebrated. Besides, Black history is American history.
But this important aspect of American history is placed in the kaleidoscopic tube of “Black firsts,” “Black achievements,” Black events” and so forth. We see these things much as we see the brightly colored elements inside a kaleidoscope — briefly entertaining, and practically useless.
In time, I hope this type of celebration will evolve into more meaningful actions, actions that collectively speak to the full effect of Blacks on American society and, due to this country’s history of white supremacy and racial segregation, the cost of society’s failure to acknowledge this effect. There is a price to pay for not doing so.
If it is true that those who do not know their history are condemned to repeat it, then the price to be paid for society’s failure to acknowledge Black achievements is not for achievement in past circumstances, but in future circumstances.
What the Black achievements of the past tell us quite clearly is that considerable pools of unique talents lie within Black America. Those talents, untapped, represent an impossible to calculate financial, moral and human loss.
In this, the collective meaning of all past Black achievements has to be interpreted in the context of the thousands — perhaps millions — of African-American women who never had a chance. Through deliberate miseducation, they never had a chance. Through blatant racism and segregation in the arts, sports, medicine, business, politics and science, they never had a chance. Through unjust laws and false imprisonment, they never had a chance. Arguably, the financial cost of this lack of opportunity and lost productivity is astronomical.
In a very real sense, Black history is not about the past at all. It is about the future. As a society, based on past experience, what will be done differently to ensure that the pools of talent that reside in the African-American community are harnessed to benefit society as a whole? The larger point is when will we realize that every citizen is a potential asset that is to be nurtured, cultivated and protected?
Of course, this all begins with Black children — the born and the unborn. And it begins with our communal expectations of what these children, given proper parenting, community support and education, might achieve. If we expect nothing of them, surely that is all we will get. With all our current economic woes, there is both a fierce urgency and a high price for this. High quality, broadly available early childhood education, I suspect, is the proper place to begin.
In closing, I share this excerpt from a James Baldwin 1962 essay titled “An Open Letter to My Nephew.” “(White) men are your brothers ... if the word ‘integration’ means anything, this is what it means, that we with love shall force our brothers to see themselves as they are, to cease fleeing from reality and begin to change it, for this is your home, my friend. Do not be driven from it. Great men have done great things here and will again, and we can make America what America must become.”
