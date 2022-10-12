Editor’s note: On Wednesdays through the end of the year, The Herald Bulletin is republishing a selection of columns written by Primus Mootry, the retired schoolteacher and community advocate who died in a March 31 fire at his Anderson home. This column originally ran in March 2007.
I was chatting with some friends the other day when, naturally, the subject of politics came up. Like the weather, everybody talks about politics, but there’s not much you can do about it. Seek shelter, maybe. Get an umbrella. Wear high boots. It makes for good conversation.
Anyway, I listened to the chat about the war, Bush, the presidential candidates, the political parties, voters, lobbyists, special interests, corporate power, the deficit and other related subjects. Finally, someone in the group chimed in: “Our system of government is broken.”
Broken, I thought? You mean like my sister’s Christmas bike I ran into a ditch and totaled before she ever had a chance to ride it? You mean like the favorite wristwatch my ailing father-in-law accidentally cycled in the dishwasher? You mean like the sticking stick-shift in the ’69 Chevy I drove when I was a young man? Kaput?
My goodness! Some may recall that, a few months ago, CNN did a whole series on America’s broken government. The news network went into great investigative depth on all the angles — how, what, when and who broke it. As I listened to the conversation, I felt about the same way I did when I watched that television series.
No one ever accused me of not having an opinion. Although I didn’t share them in the chat with my friends for fear of being mistaken for a conservative, I simply don’t buy the argument that our government is broken. In fact, it works so well that the common tendency is to take many of its workings too much for granted.
This is not to imply I think everything is just peachy keen. It’s not. Like my friends, I have lamented the way things seem to have been going in government and politics. In practically every area, there are enough problems to startle a turtle.
Those problems, comparatively speaking, do not in and of themselves add up to a broken system of government.
The comparative is important. With all our warts and wrinkles, Americans enjoy a quality of life unparalleled in the world, present and past. I can think of no other country that, from its very beginnings, has made the effort to bring a deliberately diverse group of citizens into harmonious existence. Perfect? By no means. But the idea is there.
It is that idea — the idea of freedom and equality — that keeps us driving toward a better society. It is that idea that allows a group of friends to sit around a table and openly, harshly, criticize political leaders, government officials, failed public policies and all else.
By the same token, that noble idea is also the source of our dissatisfaction. I believe most Americans sense a need for change, not so much because government is broken, but because we are in the midst of fundamental changes that require new leadership.
The question here is whether or not the system itself produces a certain type of leader, or is it the other way around? The answer is easy. In our form of government, the government is “we, the people.”
George W. Bush is not our system of government. He is an elected official. As much as corporate groups, special interests and lobbyists seek to manipulate the public, they do so at their own peril. To paraphrase a certain past president, you can’t fool all the people all the time.
It has also been said that the price of freedom is eternal vigilance. In both these bits of wisdom, the burden is clearly on the people to make government work for them, not against them. Our responsibility is not merely to elect officials but to hold them accountable each and every day after they’ve been elected.
If citizens fail to hold elected officials accountable for what they do, then citizens have no one to blame for governmental failures but themselves. We have a duty to vote. But there is a higher obligation to remain vigilant long after the votes have been cast.
As I suggested earlier, our system of government is not George W. Bush. It is neither Republican nor Democrat, left wing or right wing, blue state or red state. Rather, it is an idea entrusted to every citizen. As long as that idea is alive, the system cannot be broken.
Have a nice day!