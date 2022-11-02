Editor’s note: On Wednesdays through the end of the year, The Herald Bulletin is republishing a selection of columns written by Primus Mootry, the retired schoolteacher and community advocate who died in a March 31 fire at his Anderson home. This column originally ran on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2012.
This past Monday was the 83rd birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It is hard to believe so much time has passed since his death, and that simultaneously so much and so little of his Dream have been realized.
Dr. King symbolized the soul of America. His words and deeds, however, have touched all mankind. His birth is celebrated in cities and towns all over America. What became his battle hymn of nonviolent resistance, “We Shall Overcome,” is sung all over the world.
Almost unanimously, historians say Dr. King was one of the greatest orators and thinkers of the 20th century.
Still, like many other writers, I wonder what Dr. King would have to say about many of the events unfolding since his death in 1968. As I reviewed many of his speeches and writings, the one thing that became clear to me is that his message is as appropriate now as it was back then:
The 1% and the 99% — A popular news magazine carried a Jan. 13 feature story titled, “It’s Official: Wealth Gap Has Turned America Into a Seething Pit of Class Resentment.”
Using poll data assembled by the Pew Research Center citing stunning disparities in the nation’s distribution of wealth (our fragile, shrinking middle class; sharp increases in poverty among children and families of all races and cultures; and cuts to various safety net entitlement programs affecting millions), the article asks the question: Is America a melting pot or boiling cauldron?
As he looked at worldwide poverty and the social and political problems associated with it, Dr. King would have chosen the latter. He once said: “As long as there is poverty in the world I can never be rich, even if I have a billion dollars …” He continues:
“I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be. This is the way the world is made. No individual or nation can stand out boasting of being independent. We are interdependent.”
Global interdependence — “We must learn to live together as brothers (and sisters) or perish together as fools.”
The tea party and Occupy Wall Street movements — I believe Dr. King would have applauded both. No doubt, he would have disagreed with tea party activists. But he would have applauded their activism anyway.
Activism is the common denominator. In separate writings, Dr. King said, “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”
Scientific progress — “Our scientific (technological) power has outrun our spiritual power. We have guided missiles and misguided men.”
Education and American exceptionalism — “I said to my children, ‘I don’t ever want you to forget that there are millions of God’s children who will not and cannot get a good education, and I don’t want you feeling that you are better than they are. For you will never be what you ought to be until they are what they ought to be.”
Anti-intellectualism — In previous articles, I have observed that Americans now seem to prefer ideology over intelligence and sound bites over sound thinking. Dr. King said: “Rarely do we engage in hard, solid thinking. There is an almost universal quest for easy answers and half-baked solutions (to complex problems and issues).”
Defense and national security spending — “A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on social uplift is approaching spiritual doom.”
Racism — It is still with us. An Oct. 26, 2008, THB pre-Obama election cover story carried the title: “Will Americans Elect A Black President?” The subhead read: “Barack Obama has the edge over John McCain in most polls, but a recent survey suggests racial prejudice could cost him the election.”
In his 1964 Nobel Prize acceptance speech, Dr. King said: “I refuse to accept the view that mankind is so tragically bound to the starless midnight of racism and war that the bright daybreak of peace and brotherhood can never become a reality. … I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word. …”
In closing, Dr. King did not, to my knowledge, own a crystal ball. What he did have was love for all, a vision and common sense. His was a voice for the ages.
Have a nice day.