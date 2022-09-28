Editor’s note: On Wednesdays through the end of the year, The Herald Bulletin is republishing a selection of columns written by Primus Mootry, the retired schoolteacher and community advocate who died in a March 31 fire at his Anderson home. This column originally ran Dec. 17. 2008.
“… the true strength of our nation comes not from the might of our arms or the scale of our wealth but from the enduring power of our ideals — democracy, liberty, opportunity and unyielding hope.”
— President-elect Barack Obama, excerpt from Nov. 4, 2008, election night speech
The current recession and the need for new leadership at the presidential level have led to frequent comparisons between Barack Obama and Franklin D. Roosevelt.
More important than problems faced and speaking styles, however, is their faith in America, their intellect and public appeal, and their determination to find enduring solutions to the problems we face.
Because Obama has yet to take office, however, it is worthwhile briefly to look at some of Roosevelt’s actions.
As with Roosevelt, political and economic pundits regularly mention the need for a Works Progress Administrationlike approach to our current unemployment situation.
Under Roosevelt, the WPA made real jobs for nearly 10 million unemployed Americans — everything from clerks, construction workers, concrete and steel workers to architects, actors and entertainers, and you name it.
Now, as it was then, the key thing is to try.
Doing nothing in the face of the problems we face is not an option.
On this point, I have grown weary of the free-marketers out there who would sit back and let General Motors, Ford, Chrysler, and other huge private concerns fail for flimsy ideological reasons.
They say government should not interfere with private enterprise, yet, it is clear that the government is and always has been heavily involved.
Like the Tennessee Valley Authority, the government is involved in large and small private businesses of all sorts; our most prestigious private universities; farming; and other private concerns in a most fundamental way.
It’s called tax breaks, subsidies and government grants, collectively, to the annual cha-ching! of billions of taxpayer dollars.
I guess the thing with the free-marketers is that they do not want to call it what it is: welfare.
Call it whatever you want. If the private sector doesn’t work, Americans don’t work.
What? Let them eat cake?
This is no time to play word games.
In fact, I think part of the greatness of this country is that, economically, it is able seamlessly to move between greater and lesser degrees of government involvement with free markets.
To the main point, however, to the extent that there are valid comparisons between the problems FDR faced and those President-elect Obama will soon face (and I think those comparisons are limited, by the way) call it whatever you want, but try something!
In so doing, however, I believe what must be resisted is the temptation to simply throw money at problems without seeking the most innovative and long-term productive ways to use that money.
In other words, it is no longer “business as usual,” and we know it.
In that case, we shall have to invent something — perhaps public/private ventures, structures, that look like nothing we have ever seen before.
We can do this, but only if we leave 19th or 20th century “sacred cows” behind.
We can do this.
The “unyielding hope” Obama speaks of is tied to our uniquely American capacity to make a way out of no way, to take the proverbial lemon and make of it lemonade.
Indeed, our economic woes may make us stronger.
In all that we do, the essential ingredient is pragmatic truth.
Truth is the foundation of progress.
Another great president, Abraham Lincoln, once said “a house divided against itself cannot stand.”
I believe that is true.
And, if truth is the foundation, then it is impossible to build that house from the roof down, standing on the ladder of self-delusion.
Have a nice day!