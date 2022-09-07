Editor’s note: On Wednesdays through the end of the year, The Herald Bulletin is republishing a selection of columns written by Primus Mootry, the retired schoolteacher and community advocate who died in a March 31 fire at his Anderson home. This column, his last, originally ran on March 31, the day he died.
Millions of Americans watched the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearings of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as an associate justice of the Supreme Court. If President Biden’s nomination goes through, she will become the first Black woman in history to serve on the highest court in the land.
(As an aside, readers may know of my inherent distaste that here, in the 21st century, and after 400 years in this land, there is still talk of Black “firsts.” To the point, I cringed every time various committee members acted surprised at how intelligent she is.)
Given the makeup of the Senate and the times, she likely will be confirmed.
My optimism stems from her impeccable credentials as a D.C. Circuit Court judge, Harvard Law School graduate, experience as a public defender, apparent good character, thorough knowledge of the Constitution and law, plus the laudatory tributes given to her by important groups like the American Bar Association and the Congressional Black Caucus.
More broadly, however, with the exception of a few unhinged committee members, I thought the hearings provided the backdrop for a great civics lesson. At this crucial moment in U.S. history, to me, nothing could be more important. After all, how is it possible to love and defend something you do not know?
As most know, there is now a lot of emphasis on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education. I understand the emphasis but, as a practical matter, I’m more concerned not about the what, but the who and the how.
With teachers leaving the profession in droves due to retirement or the effects of COVID-19, teacher salaries typically less than that of a truck driver and generally underfunded schools, who will teach STEM and how?
If there is some urgency involved, and we do not have enough teachers, or if schools are not properly equipped to teach the subject matter, how will the urgency be met? These are not idle questions.
The questions are complicated by yet another fact. Leading educators and economists have laid out what they believe are the most important areas of learning for tomorrow’s adults. STEM is at the bottom of a pretty long list. We may need STEM but, in my view, it’s part of a larger tree grounded in curiosity.
My Google contraption showed 12 branches on the list: critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, communication, information literacy, media literacy, financial literacy, intellectual flexibility, leadership, initiative, productivity and social skills.
Not included among those branches were history, geography, foreign language, biology, literature, art, music and other subjects that work together to produce naturally curious, well-rounded, productive adults.
Then, there is civics. In a nutshell, civic education is learning to live with others in a democratic society. Sadly, the subject is barely taught or encouraged in America’s public schools.
The study of civics involves, as examples, volunteer work that supports the understanding and practice of voting, our rights and obligations as citizens, jury service and work with houses of worship or nonprofit organizations.
It also involves learning how the city works. The City of Anderson and its City Council, for example, recently hosted City Hall public meetings concerning the plan to spend $23 million for various public purposes. No schoolchildren were there. Schools were not discussed.
Since whatever aspects of the plan will be implemented, wouldn’t it make sense to weigh in on its contents? After all, what adults plan today presumably will be designed to benefit today’s young people tomorrow. Older ones of us will be gone. Today’s youth will have to make do with whatever we leave behind.
Also, I think watching the Jackson hearings should have been a requirement for all Anderson high schoolers. With guidance from their teachers, using television sets in each room, they could have learned volumes.
They would now know more about the role of the three branches of government, the Constitution, how local laws and enforcement work, the process for the lifetime appointment of a Supreme Court justice, the names and behaviors of various senators, the structure and role of the courts and what happens when a person breaks the law.
Adults might have learned a thing or two also. Most of us were not taught civics, either. I suppose we must now teach ourselves. After all, one-third of American voters cannot name the three branches of government. That, my friends, is a disgrace.
Have a nice day.