On Wednesdays through the end of the year, The Herald Bulletin is republishing a selection of columns written by Primus Mootry, the retired schoolteacher and community advocate who died in a March 31 fire at his Anderson home. This column originally ran Nov. 26, 2014.
“I have wondered at times what the Ten Commandments would have looked like if Moses had to run them through Congress.”
— Ronald Reagan
Before answering the title question, I’ll first wish you a MERRYTHANKSGIVINGHAPPYCHRISTMASNEWYEAR.
That’s how it is these days. Everything is all mixed up. And that brings me to the subject at hand — the U.S. Congress.
All 535 of our senators and representatives are mostly millionaires, lawyers or well-to-do others with ties to banking, finance and related businesses. There are no poor people or working class people among them. (Funny thing. We probably wouldn’t vote for them, either.)
For the ones we do elect, their first week or so on the job is spent learning how to get re-elected. Learning how to get re-elected means learning how to raise money, which special interests and voter constituencies to cater to and how to talk a lot and say a little. They learn fast.
So, I wondered, is the Congress we now have the worst ever?
From what I have been able to gather, the answer is a qualified “yes.”
The qualification comes from the fact that this moment in history brings with it a mind-boggling array of threats and challenges that demand steely-eyed brains, courage and leadership.
That said, it’s no wonder this Congress’ approval ratings are near single digits. According to an American Enterprise Institute scholar, Norman Ornstein, “(we) are not getting a whole lot of bills introduced because lawmakers know the chances of success are minimal because so little is being done. It’s more than sad, it’s pathetic.”
What’s worse, of the 163 (a pitiful few) laws that were passed in 2013, only a relative handful addressed things that directly affect you and me, i.e., jobs, rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure (more jobs), tax reform, immigration and on and on.
Instead, it has been gridlock. They can’t even agree on things they agree on. Mark Twain said it. “Reader, suppose you were an idiot. And suppose you were a member of Congress. But I repeat myself!”
I am reminded that partisan congressional factions attempted to repeal the Affordable Care Act (better known as Obamacare) over 30 times. Now, what do you call someone (or some group) that keeps doing the same thing over and over again with the expectation of a different result?
A 2013 Washington Post article listed some of the problems with our current “do-nothing” Congress. Here are some of the problems it was able to document:
• They set back economic recovery
• They damaged our credit rating
• They can’t get appropriations done on time
• They have passed few meaningful laws
• Senate Democrats have failed to present a budget
• They have failed to deal with the nation’s crumbling infrastructure
There were another six or seven major failures or congressional shortcomings. Those failures led experts like the guy at the American Enterprise Institute to shake their heads in disbelief. Pathetic, remember? Will there be more of the same in 2015?
As I suggested earlier, it might not be so bad if everything was coming up roses in the United States. You know — a booming economy; plenty of jobs at a decent wage; no threats of terrorism (and the resulting need to spend billions to keep us safe); peace in the Middle East; clean air and pure water; and Mom and Dad and Dick and Jane and Spot.
I guess that’s what people call “the good old days.” More and more, however, Americans are losing faith in the idea that those days will ever return. More and more, people are losing faith in the American Dream itself.
I believe the shenanigans on Capitol Hill over the past six years have a lot to do with this loss of faith. The loss of faith in our governmental and political leadership contributes to generalized apathy at best and, at worst, downright cynicism.
Apathy and cynicism mean people won’t vote. Yet, in this time of great challenge, as a democracy, the vote is more important now than ever.
Winston Churchill once opined, “It has been said that democracy is the worst form of government except all the others that have been tried.”
Is this the lamest duck of a Congress ever? The answer is “yes.“ Sadly, in spite of them, not because of them, I still believe we live in the greatest country on earth. That’s something to be truly thankful for.
Have a nice holiday!