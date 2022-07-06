Editor’s note: On Wednesdays through the end of the year, The Herald Bulletin is republishing a selection of columns written by Primus Mootry, the retired schoolteacher and community advocate who died in a March 31 fire at his Anderson home. This column originally ran July 3, 2019.
I do not write this as a reflection on Independence Day shared by all African Americans. Instead, these are personal views based on my experience as a member of the group, books I have read, and other information like the Civil War movie “Glory” (which is about Black men who ably served in that terrible conflict).
Among the books I have read, I am reminded of the title of one written by a sociologist named Gunnar Myrdal, “An American Dilemma.” The “scholarly” book typified accepted sociological beliefs that African Americans were the cause of their own failure to step onto the waiting rungs of America’s stairway to prosperity for all.
Although he probably didn’t know it, Myrdal’s seemingly sympathetic book contained deeply embedded notions of black inferiority.
For him, the question for America was what to do about them? Give them land? Send them back to Africa? Educate them? Whatever questions sociologists raised about African Americans, the subtext was always them — the other.
Last year at about this time, I believe I shared with you some excerpts from a speech given by the great orator, abolitionist Frederick Douglass. It was called, “What To The Slave is the Fourth of July?”
Earlier in this long speech, Douglass openly wondered why he had been asked to speak to a group of white women on Independence Day. Was he being mocked?
Later in the speech, here is what he said:
“What to the American slave is your Fourth of July? I answer: a day that reveals to him more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim.
“To him, your celebration is a sham; your boasted liberty, an unholy license; your national greatness, swelling vanity; your sounds of rejoicing are empty and heartless; your denunciation of tyrants, brass-fronted impudence; your shouts of liberty and equality, hollow mockery; your prayers and hymns, your sermons and thanksgiving, with all your religious parade and solemnity, are, to him, mere bombast, fraud, deception, impiety and hypocrisy — a thin veil to cover up crimes which would disgrace a nation of savages.
“There is not a nation on the earth guilty of practices more shocking and bloody than are the people of the United States, at this very hour.”
The self-educated fugitive slave helped President Abraham Lincoln recruit Black men to fight on the side of the Union during the War Between the States. With the help of whites who were sympathetic to the abolitionist cause, he traveled the world.
Yet, he was savagely beaten by angry whites when he spoke in a place not too far from here — Pendleton.
Strange. When I sat down to write this, I was thinking of something lighthearted to share with you. Things like how many hot dogs would be eaten tomorrow. Or how much money would be spent on fireworks. Or, maybe, the fact that eating salmon on July 4 is a tradition in New England.
Then I thought of the refugee father found face down in the Rio Grande river with his toddler, both dead. And I knew then that there would be many more like this, risking life and limb to get to the safety of American shores.
I thought of the Black man who was shot to death by a policeman in South Bend a couple of weeks ago. He is one of too many unarmed Black men and boys who have been shot to death by men who were sworn to serve and protect them.
I thought of the roughly 4,000 Black men who were lynched during the Jim Crow era. I think one man was lynched here. Their crime? It could have been whistling at a pretty white woman, or failing to step off the sidewalk, possibly into mud, when a white man and his lady were passing by.
I thought of four little Black girls killed at church in a city folks called “Bombingham.”
I thought of the nine people who were shot to death in the Mother Emanuel church as they worshipped.
I thought of many things … about how Black folk love this country still, and how Black soldiers fought in every war to preserve freedoms that were not extended to them when they came home.
Tomorrow will be Independence Day. Enjoy your hot dogs. Pray for freedom from hatred, injustice and ignorance.
Have a nice holiday.