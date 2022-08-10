Editor’s note: On Wednesdays through the end of the year, The Herald Bulletin is republishing a selection of columns written by Primus Mootry, the retired schoolteacher and community advocate who died in a March 31 fire at his Anderson home. This column originally ran Aug. 11, 2006.
When I was 7 years old, I got the idea the Army would draft me to fight in the Korean War. I didn’t know much about war then. I just knew people got killed. The idea frightened me so much I ran away from home.
Now, at age 60, if the draft were still in effect, my cholesterol count would probably disqualify me. Those in my age group are more concerned with fitness than fighting. I’ve also pretty well gotten over being scared of stuff.
At a certain age, you’ve seen enough to know life is full of joys and sorrows. Plus, age brings us all face-to-face with our own mortality. We know, for example, the ratio between those who get born and those who get dead is one-to-one.
All this notwithstanding, I found last Wednesday’s Indianapolis Star front page story on murder in Marion County deeply disturbing. The headline read: “Deadly disparity for black males — 53 percent of 2006 homicide victims, 12 percent of population.”
Underneath the headline were photos of nine black men killed in the past seven days, with no photos for four others (including two black females) to make a total of 13 dead. The reported age of the victims was from 16 to 45. Most were under 30.
As to cause of death, one died of stab wounds. Another, a 45-year old woman, was found dead with no cause given. Eleven were shot to death. This deadly trend is common in most of America’s major cities. Marion County crime is rampant. People are concerned and afraid.
According to The Star’s report, “local leaders (have requested) a $54 million increase for public safety in next year’s city-county budget.” They cite as reasons for the increase in the county’s murder rate “societal problems of poverty, drug abuse, bad parenting, easy access to guns, (and) early releases of inmates from crowded Marion County Jail.”
Such reactions are consistent with national trends, including a call for more prisons, stiffer sentences and swifter punishment for crimes. Taken together, in Marion County as in other locations, the human and financial cost to victims, victimizers and taxpayers is astronomical.
As in war, sooner or later everyone has to pay, and pay dearly.
In this regard, the grossly disparate murder rate among black males saps vitality from the entire community. This harsh reality, I am afraid, has yet to fully dawn on people and communities that act out of fear, not faith ... out of weakness, not strength.
For example, go back and look at what Marion County community leaders are saying. They’re asking for $54 million more for public safety next year. At the same time, however, they say the cause of the problem is poverty, drugs, bad parenting and other societal ills. It doesn’t add up.
To the point, of the roughly 2 million inmates in America’s prisons, nearly half are black males, even though black males constitute only 6% of the U.S. population. Of the hundreds of thousands of black males in prison, most are high school dropouts or illiterates.
The direct correlation between the lack of education and the likelihood of a life of crime is embarrassingly obvious. Wouldn’t it make sense, then, for communities to invest in school curriculum and teaching that addresses, in addition to the three Rs, peaceful means of resolving disputes, character development and good citizenship?
It’s called prevention. In a nutshell, the best way to ensure public safety, now and in the future, is to invest heavily in education all the way from quality preschools through high school. In this, the entire community has an important role to play. It’s pay now or pay a hundred times more later.
All I’m saying is that realistic attempts at solving the problem must measure up to the scale and scope of the problem as well as its causes and symptoms. Any lesser attempt is futile.
Further, this war is in our homes and in our streets.
Unlike that naively frightened little boy who ran away from home, we can’t run away. We can’t naively expect our law enforcement, criminal justice and correctional systems to fight the battle alone.
Ultimately, like it or not, ensuring public safety is the community’s fight. In this most difficult fight, an ounce of precious prevention, though expensive, is worth a pound of cheap, ineffective cure.
As I said earlier, it’s pay now, or pay later. It’s the community’s choice.
Have a nice day.