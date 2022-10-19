Editor’s note: On Wednesdays through the end of the year, The Herald Bulletin is republishing a selection of columns written by Primus Mootry, the retired schoolteacher and community advocate who died in a March 31 fire at his Anderson home. This column originally ran in January 2018.
You’ve probably heard this old story, but I’ll tell it anyway: a man was sitting on a park bench sobbing loudly. A passer-by noticed the man seemed terribly distraught, and stopped to console him. “What’s the matter, my friend?” The man on the bench said, “My wife died.”
The passer-by sat down beside him and asked what happened. Through tears, the man on the bench said he had come home from work and found his wife lying next to the house, dead in the yard. He went on:
‘Well, it seems the cat crawled up on the roof and couldn’t get down, so she went up there to rescue him. I think she must have rolled off the roof and broken her back.
“She was still alive when I found her but, she was in so much pain, I went in the house, got my gun and put her out of her misery.’”
OK, I’ll admit it’s an old story. But I think it raises an important question. What is the truth? It can be argued that the man on the bench did, in fact, tell the truth, or at least part of it. It was only after the passer-by asked for more details that the whole truth came out.
And that’s the point.
In and of themselves, facts do not necessarily convey meaningful truth. So, when you examine that old saying about how the truth will set us free, I think you’ll agree that truth is truth only if it is given wholly, with full context.
Going back to that rather sad old joke for a moment, “the truth” is that the man sobbing on the bench actually killed his unfortunate wife.
After all, he did have other choices. He might have run to a neighbor’s house to ask for help. Or, he might have run into his own house or used a cellphone to dial 911.
The larger point is that people make choices all the time. Those choices are made based on a certain set of facts, or perceived facts. Chances are, if all the facts are not taken into consideration, a poor choice will be made.
That’s the problem we get into in this age of near-instant communication. We rarely get a full set of facts on which to choose how we should act.
Instead, we get facts isolated from the truth. And, as long as those facts are consistent with whatever prior beliefs we may hold, we keep making the same choices we have always made, even if they are clearly to our disadvantage.
To go a bit further, the most popular term of 2016 was “fake news.” The term suggests that print and other media platforms are managed by liars masquerading as journalists. This, in my view, is a foolish and even dangerous notion.
It is foolish because it discredits men and women who are trained to provide the truth to the public. This doesn’t mean that journalists don’t ever make mistakes or provide erroneous reports. But, to me, that is not the issue. The issue is that of intent.
I simply refuse to believe that journalists, on the whole, set out to provide fake information to the public. In the few cases where I have heard of such behavior, the penalty is swift and harsh.
If, for example, a reporter or news writer is found to have plagiarized or knowingly to have used unreliable sources, he or she is fired on the spot.
There are, however, people out there who intentionally use media outlets for negative purposes. To use the popular term for this, they “weaponize” information to create dissent, division and uncertainty.
It is, to me, a kind of journalistic terrorism that typically abuses truth and spreads outright lies.
This is extremely dangerous, especially in a society like ours, where free speech is so highly valued. So here we are. It’s 2018.
Last year must have been a record year for lies from government officials and for learning more about a foreign government, i.e., Russia’s, meddling in a U.S. presidential election.
In this new year, I believe it is imperative that all Americans begin to use information technologies in a way that helps us better distinguish between truth and lies.
The truth is, the noblest aspects of our American way of life may depend on this distinction, to help us choose wisely in the public and private affairs of an exceedingly dangerous world.
Have a nice day.